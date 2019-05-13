LEBANON, OR (KPTV) – Police arrested a driver and cited a passenger after a vehicle chase that started in Lebanon Sunday night and involved a police dog.
The chase started on Oak Street near 12th Street around 10 p.m. and continued outside city limits, according to Lebanon police.
Deputies with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office assisted and tried to stop the driver, 54-year-old Randy Edward Drake, with spikes strips, but were unsuccessful.
Police say at one point, Drake veered off the road and made a loop through a grass seed field near the intersection of Tallman Road and KGAL Drive before reentering the road and continuing to elude law enforcement.
Drake’s vehicle eventually stopped on Spicer Driver near Spicer School Road due to a mechanical failure. Drake was arrested on multiple warrants without incident.
K9 Taz with the Lebanon Police Department alerted on Drake’s vehicle, and a search of the vehicle and on Drake’s person yielded evidence to support charges of methamphetamine, police say.
A passenger in the vehicle, 41-year-old Bobby Mary Lorraine, was also taken into custody on an outstanding warrant and was later cited and released to appear.
Drake was lodged at the Linn County Jail on the warrants and is facing charges including elude, PCS/DCS methamphetamine, reckless driving, two counts of reckless endangering, endangering the welfare of a minor, DWS revoked-misdemeanor, criminal mischief in the first degree, and criminal trespass in the second degree.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
