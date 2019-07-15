PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police are searching for a driver they say crashed into a parked car and almost hit several nearby pedestrians Sunday in the Swan Island area.
The crash occurred on North Cutter Circle while officers were conducting a street racing mission, according to police. Officers during the mission conducted 20 vehicle stops, arresting two other drivers, issuing 22 citations, and towing one vehicle for community caretaking.
Law enforcement at the scene Sunday said people started to flee when they arrived, including the involved driver, who officers were unable to apprehend. Police have released video of the incident.
Two other drivers were arrested during the mission: Raymond L. Grant, 34, is facing charges including attempt to elude a police officer, reckless endangering another person, and reckless driving; the other driver was arrested on an outstanding reckless driving warrant, according to police.
No injuries were reported. Officers say anyone who sees dangerous driving behavior should call 911 for emergency-related matters or the bureau’s non-emergency number at 503-823-3333.
