CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Washington State Patrol troopers investigated a single-vehicle crash in Clark County early Friday morning.
The crash occurred just after 1 a.m. on State Route 503 at milepost 10.
The Washington State Patrol said Joanna D. Rogers, 31, was driving a red 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier northbound when she left the roadway to the right and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll on its top and slide into the southbound lanes.
Rogers was taken to OHSU for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. The extent of her injuries is not known.
WSP said Rogers was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was driving "too fast for conditions."
Rogers was charged with driving under the influence, according to WSP.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
