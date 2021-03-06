PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- Two paramedics and an impaired driver were injured following a crash in Northeast Portland on Saturday.
Portland Police Bureau officers responded to an emergency signal from an American Medical Response (AMR) ambulance at East Burnside Street and Northeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard just before 1:00 a.m. When they arrived, they found the ambulance had been involved in a crash with a 2008 Subaru Legacy Outback Sedan.
The driver and passenger inside the ambulance conscious but hurt, police said. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the Subaru’s driver identified as Lacorius M. Jenkins, 18, was pinned inside the vehicle and unconscious. Portland Fire and Rescue extricated the driver, and he was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Investigators say the ambulance was driving eastbound when it was struck by the Subaru, driving northbound. The ambulance was not responding to an emergency call at the time, and its lights and siren were not on, nor was there a patient inside the ambulance at the time.
Jenkins was issued a criminal citation at the hospital for DUII and reckless driving.
