HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A driver and a child were rushed to an area hospital after two-vehicle crash in Hillsboro Monday afternoon, the Hillsboro Police Department says.
The crash occurred on Southeast Oak Street at Southeast 9th Avenue and caused traffic delays in the area as crews worked to clear the scene.
Crews cut the roof off of one of the vehicles to remove the driver and a 9-year-old child, who were hospitalized with minor injuries.
The driver of the second vehicle hit a pole, according to police. No additional information was immediately available for release, including the condition of the second driver and what might have caused the collision.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
