ALOHA, OR (KPTV) – An 18-year-old driver was cited for DUII after crashing into a landscape boulder and sending into a parked car in Aloha, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said an impaired driver of an F-150 struck the boulder at a high speed on Thursday in the 19200 block of SW TV Highway in Aloha at 11:22 p.m. The boulder was launched into the sky and nearly hit a parked Toyota Corolla about 75 feet away. The people inside the car were not injured, according to WSCO.
The truck continued on for another 85 feet before going up and over the rear of a Chevy Impala.
Ezequiel Garrido-Torres was cited for DUII-Controlled Substance, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, and Reckless Driving. Garrido-Torres is scheduled to appear in court on November 24.
