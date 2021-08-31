SANDY, OR (KPTV) - Runners participating in the Hood to Coast relay were injured when the vehicle they were riding in was hit by a man driving under the influence, according to Oregon State Police.
On Friday, just before 11:30 a.m., a lieutenant working on the relay was called out to a crash on Highway 26 at Cherryville Drive, just outside of Sandy. OSP said the location was near one of the exchange points for the relay.
OSP said an investigation revealed participants of the race were traveling westbound in a beige SUV and were about to make a turn onto Cherryville Drive when the vehicle was hit by a westbound green Ford pickup truck being driven by Troy McClaflin, 51, of Boring. McClaflin failed to realize the SUV was slowing and turning and ran into it, according to OSP.
The five runners in the SUV all had minor injuries and were taken from the scene by Hood to Coast staff. OSP said McClaflin was arrested for driving while impaired and taken to an area hospital for treatment. Once released from the hospital, he was cited for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
(3) comments
Shouldn't it by now be Coast to Hood drivers? Weekends over.
BTW, previous commenter, take mine shaken, not stirred.
Dunce.
Seems to happen every year. Wasn't it a couple of years ago or so that a person got ran over and killed during the Hood 2 Coast?
yes some woman was on meth or something
