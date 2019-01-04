MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - A driver in Milwaukie blamed dim lighting and dark clothing after he hit a pedestrian Friday night, according to officers.
The police department 72-year-old David W. Desemple hit the pedestrian as he was turning west off Southeast 42nd Avenue and onto Southeast Harrison Street.
The pedestrian, 60-year-old Richard E. Purdy, was carrying a pizza while walking across the street in a crosswalk, according to officers.
Purdy declined medical attention after the collision and agreed with Desemple that he was probably difficult to see due to the black leather jacket he was wearing and the dim lighting of the intersection.
Officers say Purdy and Desemple apologized to each other and went about their night.
Investigators cited Desemple for having an expired license.
