MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - A driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to an area hospital after crashing down an embankment in Milwaukie early Tuesday morning, according to police.
The single-car crash occurred around 2:20 a.m. near the intersection of Southeast Harmony Road and Southeast Railroad Avenue.
The driver, Mohamed Anwar Ahmed, 33, crashed down an embankment adjacent to the Union Pacific Railroad tracks near the intersection, according to law enforcement.
Police arrived to find him unconscious at the scene. No criminal charges or citations have been issued at this time. It's not clear what caused Ahmed to crash.
Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information about the crash to call the Milwaukie Police Department at 503-786-7500.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
