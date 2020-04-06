Driver crashes into Oregon City apartment complex; no serious injuries reported

OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - A driver crashed a pickup into an apartment complex in Oregon City on Monday afternoon.
Emergency crews responded to the 18700 block of South Central Point Road.
Police said a driver experienced a medical emergency before the crash. The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
One person inside the apartment was evaluated at the scene for injuries described as minor, but was not taken to the hospital, according to firefighters.
In all, police said no serious injuries were reported as a result of the crash.
