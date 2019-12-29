Driver crashes into Pip's Doughnuts in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A driver crashed into a popular doughnut shop in northeast Portland early Sunday.
Just before 4 a.m. Sunday, a car smashed through the front of Pip’s Doughnuts in the 4700 block of Northeast Fremont Street, creating quite a mess.
Surveillance video from inside the shop shows a quiet, empty space and then – doughnut damage.
Oh no 😭 My favorite doughnut shop hit by a car last night. But they’re tough, Pip’s Original Doughnuts is still open today 🍩 No word on if that driver stayed around...#fox12 #pips #portland @PipsOriginal pic.twitter.com/5BvZwicA4Z— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) December 29, 2019
Fortunately, no one was inside at the time, and no one was hurt.
The northeast Portland doughnut spot, famous for its birthday giveaways, found itself giving way to a sedan, which missed the door frame by inches.
However, the critical work of doughnut-making would not be impeded.
In a few hours, the mess was mostly cleaned up and the windows were boarded up. And with doughnuts at the ready, Pip’s opened on time.
“I’m glad Pip’s persevered. Speaking as a birthday boy, it’s means a lot, and the doughnuts were exceptional,” said a customer.
Police say the driver stayed to exchange information and was not involved in a crime. However, the owners at Pip’s say no one told them.
They say staff arrived Sunday morning to find the damage and no one around, just a business card on their desk telling them to contact Portland police and file a report, which they did.
They say a neighbor noticed and called a contractor to board up the windows, but that they’re unsure the amount of damage done to the building or how much it will cost to repair.
However, the damage didn’t keep anyone from coming out on Sunday, as the line was out the door at one point. The shop opened with their regular hours and they will keep the windows boarded up for the time being.
