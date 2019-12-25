PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A driver was hospitalized after they caused a natural gas leak at a community center off Highway 30, according to Portland firefighters.
The leak occurred Wednesday afternoon after the driver crashed into the Linnton Community Center near Northwest 107th Avenue and St Helens Road, authorities said.
Traffic on Highway 30 was temporarily blocked in both directions but was reopen Wednesday evening.
Portland Fire & Rescue confirmed the leak but said crews found no gas inside the building. Northwest Natural responded to shut off the gas flow.
Pat Wagner, board chairperson of the Linnton Community Center, says the driver fell asleep before crashing into the building, according to authorities.
"It's a mess," Wagner said.
According to Wagner, the car caused structural damage to the building, which means they won't be able to remove the car for for a little while. They will first have to consult with a contractor and a structural engineer.
"The car can't be removed because it caused structural damage to the building," Wagner said. "So, the tow company that was called is not going to be able to tow the car away."
Wagner says a refrigerator full of food inside the building, which is partnered with a food bank, was damaged during the crash. She says the food inside the refrigerator will have to be thrown away due to Oregon Food Bank rules.
"It's really sad, we're losing a lot of good frozen food," Wagner said.
The condition of the driver was not immediately clear.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
