GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – A driver crashed into a power pole in Gresham Saturday afternoon, causing power lines to fall across the road, according to law enforcement.
The Gresham Fire Department and Portland General Electric also responded to the scene on Southwest Towle Avenue near Southwest 21st Terrace.
The road was expected to be closed between Southwest Binford Lane Parkway and Southwest 17th Street for several hours. Law enforcement asked drivers to avoid the area if possible.
According to fire crews, the driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries. No other vehicles were involved and no one else was hurt.
