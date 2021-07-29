SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Several streets are closed and power has been shut off while utility crews repair a power pole that was damaged in a crash in Salem early Thursday morning.
Salem police tweeted that a driver crashed into a power pole along Lancaster Drive Northeast just before 7 a.m. There's no word at this time if the driver was injured. The northbound lanes of Lancaster Drive were closed between D Street Northeast and Center Street Northeast after the crash.
Portland General Electric crews will need to shut down power for about six hours to make repairs, according to police. Police said the grid shut down will impact traffic signals, as well as power to nearby homes and businesses. People traveling in the area are being asked to drive with caution and pay attention to other traffic movement.
Anyone with questions about their power utility are being asked to contact PGE.
