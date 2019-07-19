TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) - A wild morning in downtown Troutdale on Friday as a car plowed into a salon leaving quite the mess and causing quite the scare.
The people inside the building described it as an earthquake.
The big news is that everyone is thankful that no one was seriously hurt.
The car was coming down Buxton Hill when it somehow crashed into the front of the building.
There were a few people inside the Sage Salon, located at 113 W Historic Columbia River Hwy, but they were not hurt just left a little shaken over all of this.
FOX 12 spoke with the man who owns the business next door. He said there was a loud bang then a car blocking their entrance, at first, they thought it was an earthquake.
“We both came out of the backroom and then seen the car up against our front door and the bricks up against the front door. Came out here to make sure the person was alright by the time we got out front we had lots of people that were stopped and helping the gentleman out of the car,” Douglas Rial said.
The building owner Gregg Embree said they don’t think there is any structural damage to the building.
“This could have been a lot worse, I mean obviously there is some damage, structurally, all that can be repaired but as far as people inside as far as people on the sidewalk nobody got hurt,” Embree said.
Embree said this isn’t the first time a business has been hit by a car on this street but adds this is the first time their building has.
Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputies said the driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and was cited for this crash.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.