Driver crashes into tree near Cooper Mountain Nature Park

(Photo provided by Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A driver had to be cut out of his car after crashing into a tree near Cooper Mountain Nature Park early Sunday.

The crash occurred at about 6 a.m. on Southwest Kemmer Road.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital and is in fair condition. 

Investigators say the 30-year-old man did not show any signs of impairment. 

