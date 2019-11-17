Driver crashes into tree near Cooper Mountain Nature Park

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A driver had to be cut out of his car after crashing into a tree near Cooper Mountain Nature Park early Sunday.
The crash occurred at about 6 a.m. on Southwest Kemmer Road.
The driver was taken to a nearby hospital and is in fair condition.
Investigators say the 30-year-old man did not show any signs of impairment.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
