Driver crashes into tree, shuts down Naito Parkway in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A crash shut down Naito Parkway in downtown Portland on Wednesday.
Emergency crews responded to Southwest Naito Parkway and Harrison Street at 11:15 a.m.
Police said a driver crashed into a tree.
Naito Parkway was shut down in both directions for an investigation. The road was closed southbound at Market Street and northbound at Harrison Street. There was no timeline for reopening the road.
No other details were immediately released, including the condition of the driver.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the non-emergency police line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
