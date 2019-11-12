VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A driver crashed into two trees, a power pole and a fence in Vancouver Tuesday evening.
Clark County deputies said Vancouver Fire responded to a single vehicle collision in the 10200 block of Northeast 72nd Avenue.
Crews discovered a power pole had been hit and live electrical lines were down across the entire roadway.
Crews said the vehicle had been traveling south on Northeast 72nd Avenue and had driven off the west side of the roadway, collided with two trees and a power pole, and traveled through a cyclone fence at Montage Dog and Cat Boarding located at 10200 Northeast 72nd Avenue.
Deputies said the driver was found unconscious and unresponsive at the scene. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The driver was identified as 62-year-old Bryan A. Martin III, a resident of Battle Ground. Deputies say he was operating his 2019 Buick Enclave at the time of the crash.
The Clark County Sheriff's Office Traffic Unit is investigating proximate causes to this collision.
A vehicle traveling northbound was damaged by powerline guywires as they fell across the roadway. No additional injuries were reported, according to deputies.
