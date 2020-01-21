NEAR WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) – A driver crashed into a barrier on Interstate 5 over the weekend, blocking traffic near Woodburn for hours, according to Oregon State Police.
The 48-year-old driver, of Medford, was headed north in a Chevy sedan on Saturday when law enforcement says he crashed into a center cable barrier and then exited his car. It’s not clear why the driver collided with the barrier and why he left the car.
Moments after the crash, the driver ran into traffic and was hit by a second driver in a northbound Honda Accord, according to OSP.
I-5 northbound was closed intermittently while investigators were on scene. The road fully reopened after about four hours, law enforcement said.
