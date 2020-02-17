WOODLAND, WA (KPTV) - A driver crashed a Tesla into a Subway in Woodland on Sunday.
Emergency crews responded to the 1900 block of Pacific Avenue at 4:06 p.m.
The driver of the Tesla told police the car malfunctioned, causing it to hit the building. Officers said impairment by drugs or alcohol was not a factor in this crash.
A passenger in the car was taken to the hospital with injuries described as minor. No other injuries were reported.
A damage estimate was not provided for the business, but Subway was open for business Monday.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
