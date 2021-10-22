Driver critically injured after crashing into Lake Oswego home

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver crashed into the side of a house in Lake Oswego, which started a fire, according to the Lake Oswego Fire Department.
The crash occurred Thursday just before 10:30 p.m. at the corner of Country Club Road and Iron Mountain Boulevard. Lake Oswego Fire says the crash ignited a fire inside the home.
Firefighters extricated the driver from the car by removing a wall, according to Lake Oswego Fire. The driver, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
Two people inside the home escaped without injury.
Vehicle into a house on Country Club and Iron Mt vehicle ignited a fire in the house. One patient from the car was extricated and transported in critical condition pic.twitter.com/fgOPZ7d9Ct— Lake Oswego Fire (@LakeOswegoFire) October 22, 2021
Police closed nearby roads while emergency crews were on scene. No additional details about the crash, including the cause, have been released at this time.