Driver dead after crashing into semi-truck from behind on I-84 in Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A deadly crash involving a car and a semi-truck blocked traffic on Interstate 84 in Portland Friday night.
The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of I-84 near 181st Avenue just before 7:40 p.m., according to Portland police.
The driver of the car, a man, was found dead at the scene of the crash, according to officers, who say the driver hit the semi-truck from behind.
All lanes of I-84 westbound at 181st Avenue were expected to be closed for several hours while the Traffic Division's Major Crash Team was on scene.
The semi driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.
Law enforcement continues to investigate and asks witnesses to call 503-823-333.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
