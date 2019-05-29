MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A driver is dead and three others are injured after a crash around a curve just outside Troutdale city limits Wednesday evening.
The Multnomah County Sheriff's office says the two-car crash occurred in the 29000 block of Southeast Stark Street around 5 p.m. Deputies believe the crash was head-on and say one of the involved cars rolled and flipped on it's roof.
They say one driver was pinned and died at the scene. The driver of the other car was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
Two passengers suffered minor injuries, according to the sheriff's office.
Southeast Stark Street was closed between Southeast Kerslake Road to the Stark Street Bridge while law enforcement was on scene Wednesday evening.
The road was expected to be closed for several hours.
It is not clear what caused the crash. The Vehicular Crimes team is investigating.
Deadly crash near 29400 block SE Stark St - traffic being diverted at SE Kerslake Road @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/gm47g52i7o— Sarah Hurwitz (@sehurwitz) May 30, 2019
