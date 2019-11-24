Driver dies after car rolls on Hwy 26 in Clackamas Co.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A driver died after a crash on Highway 26 in Clackamas County Saturday evening.
At about 7:25 p.m., Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 26 near Southeast Weber Road.
According to OSP, the preliminary investigation revealed that a Toyota Camry, which was driven by 29-year-old James Gerhardt of Rhododendron, was traveling eastbound on Hwy 26 when for unknown reasons left the roadway and rolled several times.
OSP says Gerhardt sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
OSP was assisted by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Clackamas County Fire and ODOT.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
