Driver dies after crash in Gresham

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Gresham police say one person is dead after a crash near Northwest Burnside Avenue and Eastman Parkway.
Police say a driver hit a power pole and then crashed into a tree after going east on Northwest Burnside Avenue and then veering into the westbound lanes. The identity of the driver has not been released.
The road was closed for hours while police investigated. It has since reopened.
