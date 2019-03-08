TANGENT, OR (KPTV) - A driver died after losing control of his car in icy conditions and crashing into another car on Highway 34 in Linn County, according to police.
Emergency crews responded to Milepost 6 near Tangent at 5:45 a.m. Thursday.
Investigators said Todd Allison, 48, of Albany, was driving a Hyundai Elantra east on Highway 34 when he lost control on the icy road.
The Hyundai slid across the westbound lanes and collided with a VW Jetta. The 31-year-old woman driving the Jetta had pulled off to the shoulder to try to avoid the oncoming car.
Allison was flown to a Portland hospital where he died from his injuries Friday, according to Oregon State Police.
The driver of the Jetta was not taken to the hospital.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
