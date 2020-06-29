Driver dies after crash into oncoming motor home on Hwy 26 in Wasco Co.

WASCO COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A 73-year-old woman died after crossing into oncoming traffic on Highway 26 and crashing into a motor home in Wasco County, according to Oregon State Police.
The crash occurred near milepost 85 on Monday at approximately 11:40 a.m.
Preliminary investigation shows the 73-year-old woman, identified as Kathy Rayborn, of Welches, was driving east in a white Mercedes Benz SUV when she crossed into the westbound lanes of the highway.
The driver of the motor home and a passenger in the vehicle, both of Vancouver, were transported to St. Charles Hospital in Madras.
OSP was assisted by the Warm Springs Police Department, Warm Springs Fire and Rescue, and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
