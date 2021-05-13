VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Detectives learned Tuesday that the driver who was rushed to the hospital back in January after crashing into a tree has died.
On January 26, at about 6:15 p.m., deputies and emergency personnel were called out to a crash in the 2600 block of Northeast Minnehaha Street. The sheriff’s office said crews arrived at the scene and found a 1993 Honda Civic that had collided with a large cedar tree.
The driver was identified as Angel Gonzalez of Vancouver. According to the sheriff's office, evidence indicated the vehicle was likely traveling at a high speed before the crash.
Gonzalez died at a care facility in Cowlitz County last month. The investigation into the case is still open as detectives wait for toxicology results.
