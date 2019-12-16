PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Major Crash Team is investigating a deadly crash that occurred in the Lloyd District Sunday night.
Just after 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the report of a car crashed into a tree at Northeast Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and Northeast Lloyd Boulevard.
At the scene, medical personnel determined the driver was dead.
Police said no other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Northeast Lloyd was closed west of Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. during the investigation.
No other details have been released at this time.
Anyone who witnessed the crash and has not spoken to police, is asked to call 503-823-3333 and reference case number 19-429147.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
