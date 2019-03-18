CLATSOP COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash that happened in Clatsop County last week.
Oregon State Police said the crash happened on Highway 30 near milepost 92 on March 15.
An investigation revealed that Windy Olive Jenkins, 47, was driving a 2008 black Jeep Liberty when for unknown reasons she left the roadway, went down an embankment and hit a tree.
Jenkins was pronounced dead at the scene.
OSP said the crash investigation is ongoing.
John Day Rural Fire Department, Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office, Astoria Police Department, Medix Ambulance, and Oregon Department of Transportation assisted OSP at the scene.
