CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a creek Friday morning.
Clackamas Fire responded to the area of Southeast Revenue Road and Southeast Orient Drive and found the vehicle in a nearby creek.
Officials confirmed to FOX 12 that the only occupant in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other information about the crash has been released at this time.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.