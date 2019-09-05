ROCKAWAY BEACH, OR (KPTV) - A driver died after crossing the centerline of Highway 101 and crashing into an oncoming pickup, according to Oregon State Police.
Emergency crews responded to the scene south of Rockaway Beach at 2:17 a.m. Thursday.
Investigators said Jason Ringhouse, 45, of Rockaway Beach, was driving a 2017 Ford Mustang north on the highway when he crossed into the southbound lane and collided with a 2015 Ford F150.
Ringhouse was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The 62-year-old man driving the pickup was taken to the hospital by family members for an evaluation.
Troopers said alcohol and seatbelt use by Ringhouse are being investigated as contributing factors to the deadly crash.
Highway 101 was closed for around four hours following the crash.
Oregon State Police troopers were assisted by the Manzanita Police Department, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Garibaldi Fire, Oregon Department of Transportation, and the Tillamook County District Attorney’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Office.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
