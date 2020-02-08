Driver dies after crashing into semi-truck on I-205 in Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man died early Saturday morning after crashing into the back of a semi-truck, according to Portland police.
The crash occurred on the Interstate 205 southbound bridge over the Columbia River at Government Island just after 1 a.m.
Paramedics declared the driver dead at the scene.
The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt and remained at the scene to cooperate with investigators.
The right lanes of the road were closed while law enforcement was on scene but have since reopened. Investigators have not released any additional information, including what might have caused the crash.
