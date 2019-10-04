KLICKITAT COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – A driver died Friday morning after veering into oncoming traffic and crashing into two tractors on Highway 97, Washington State Patrol says.
Arnold Wright, 67, was driving a red 2011 Ford Fiesta hatchback north on Highway 97 about 18 miles north of Goldendale, Washington, when he crossed the center line and hit a blue 2016 Kenworth tractor and flatbed trailer, according to WSP.
Wright continued on to hit a second tractor traveling behind the first, a tan 2006 Peterbilt and trailer, WSP says.
Debris from Wright’s Fiesta hit a third vehicle, a silver 2016 Ford F-250, located behind the two tractors. No injuries to the other drivers were reported.
WSP suspects drugs or alcohol were involved in the collision. The agency continues to investigate.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.