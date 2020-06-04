PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A person died at a hospital early Thursday morning after police say they crashed their car into a tree in northeast Portland.
At 12:09 a.m., Portland police said there was a single-vehicle crash in the area of Northeast Prescott Street and Northeast 24th Avenue.
The driver had crashed into a tree and was transported to a hospital by ambulance with life-threatening injuries.
Shortly after arriving at the hospital, the driver was pronounced dead. They were the only person inside the car at the time of the crash, police said, and there were no other reported injuries.
The crash is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.