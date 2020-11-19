PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Officers are investigating after a driver crashed into a tree early Thursday morning and later died from his injuries, according to Portland police.
The driver around 2:15 a.m. hit a curb and drove off a 30-foot embankment while headed north on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard just south of North Vancouver Way, hitting a large oak tree nearly 20 feet from the east curb, according to investigators.
Police and first responders rushed to the scene and quickly determined that the driver's injuries were life-threatening. The driver, a man in his mid-20s, was transported to an area hospital and underwent surgery. He was reported dead late Thursday morning.
Due to the remote location of the crash, there were no known witnesses and no apparent possibilities for video evidence, according to investigators. No one else was hurt.
Investigators did not say what might have caused the crash. The bureau's Major Crash Team continues to investigate and asks anyone with additional information to contact Officer Chris Johnson at 503-823-2213 or chris.johnson@portlandoregon.gov.
