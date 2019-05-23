COOS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A driver died after veering off Highway 101 near Lakeside Wednesday night and rolling his pickup, according to Oregon State Police.
Joey Vandenhey, 60, was driving a Ford pickup when he left the road for unknown reasons at milepost 223, OSP says.
OSP responded at approximately 9:45 p.m. and pronounced Vandenhey, of Lakeside, dead at the scene. No one else was inside the pickup at the time of the crash and no other vehicles were involved.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office assisted OSP in their response Wednesday night.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
