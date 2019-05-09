Driver dies after swerving into oncoming traffic on Hwy 140W near Klamath Falls

KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A driver died after swerving into oncoming traffic and causing a head-on crash in southern Oregon near Klamath Falls, according to Oregon State Police.
OSP says the two-vehicle crash occurred on Highway 140W near milepost 66 around 10 a.m.
Kevin Davis, 35, of Klamath Falls, was driving west in a Hyundai Sonata when he crossed into eastbound traffic for unknown reasons and hit a Volvo semi-truck, according to OSP.
Davis died from injuries sustained in the crash; the driver of the Volvo, Hardip Singh Punni, 28, of Burien, WA, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Sky Lakes Medical Center.
The highway was closed for more than two hours while investigators were at the scene.
The Oregon Department of Transportation, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office and the Klamath County Fire District assisted OSP Thursday morning.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
