PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – One driver died and another was injured after a head-on crash in northeast Portland Saturday afternoon.
At 4:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a crash on Northeast Glisan Street in the area of Northeast 158th Avenue. Officers and paramedics arrived and tended to the occupants of the vehicles involved.
Police say the driver of one vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the second vehicle was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
There were no known passengers in either vehicle, according to police.
Police say a third vehicle was affected by the crash, but no one inside was injured.
The Portland Major Crash Team responded and took the lead on the investigation. No additional information is available at this time.
Police say this was the 22nd deadly crash that the MCT has responded to in 2020.
Anyone with more information on the crash is asked to call investigators with the Traffic Division at (503) 823-2103.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.