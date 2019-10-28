Driver dies, dog survives after car rolls into southern Oregon pasture

EAGLE POINT, OR (KPTV) – A driver died after failing to negotiate a 90-degree curve and rolling his car into a pasture in southern Oregon, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
William Leroy Atwood, 78, crashed near Bigham Brown Road and Antelope Road Saturday in a 2011 Subaru Outback with a dog in the car, according to deputies.
Atwood was pronounced dead at the scene and the dog was not hurt.
Law enforcement responded around 3:30 p.m. after a witness called to report the crash.
Deputies believe Atwood had been drinking and did not slow down when taking the 90-degree curve. Jackson County Animal Control helped return the dog to a family member. Detectives continue to investigate.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
