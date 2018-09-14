CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A driver died Thursday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash involving a Clark County Public Utilities Department truck, the county sheriff’s office says.
According to deputies, the collision was caused when one driver attempted to pass another driver near the 28900 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue just before 12:30 p.m.
The second driver was transported to an area hospital and treated for minor injuries. The third driver was not hurt and remined on scene.
It’s not clear which driver was the in the Clark County Public Utilities Department truck.
The road between Northeast 279th Street and Northeast 299th Street was closed for several hours after the crash while investigators examined the scene.
No additional information was immediately available for release.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.