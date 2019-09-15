Driver dies in 2-vehicle crash on Hwy 228 in Linn Co.

LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A driver died in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 228 in Linn County early Sunday.
Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash on Highway 228 near milepost 4 at about 2:44 a.m.
According to OSP, the preliminary investigation revealed that 2011 Chevy Silverado, operated by 33-year-old Cody Sanders of Shedd, was traveling westbound on the highway when he crossed into the eastbound lane and hit a 2002 Honda Civic, which was driven by 25-year-old Jessie Kater of Brownsville.
Kater was pronounced dead at the scene.
OSP says Sanders and his two juvenile passengers were not injured. It’s unclear why he crossed into the eastbound lanes.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
