Driver dies in crash down steep embankment in Gilliam County

GILLIAM COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A driver died in a crash down a steep embankment in Gilliam County.
Emergency crews responded to Milepost 13 of Lone Rock Road at 8:07 a.m. Tuesday.
Investigators said Karen Buell, 62, of Condon, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe east when, for unknown reasons, she left the roadway and rolled down an embankment.
Buell was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Oregon State Police troopers were assisted by the Gilliam County Sheriff's Office, South Gilliam County Fire, and Gilliam County Road Department.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
