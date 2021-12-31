WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said one man died after a rollover crash on Friday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said just before 2:30 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to the one-car crash at Southwest Farmington Road and Southwest Rood Bridge Road. The driver had to be extricated with serious injuries.

The driver later died. He has been identified as 65-year-old William Bartels of Forest Grove.

A border collie puppy was injured and taken to an emergency veterinarian. The dog is expected to fully recover.

The sheriff's office said speeding was a factor in the crash. Deputies said they are also investigating DUII as a cause.