SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A man was killed in a crash Saturday morning after his pickup truck was struck by another pickup truck on Interstate 5 in Salem.
Oregon State Police said troopers and emergency personnel responded at 8 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash on I-5 northbound near milepost 251.
A preliminary investigation of the crash determined that a Chevrolet Silverado pickup was traveling northbound when, for unknown reasons, it left the travel lane and struck a Chevrolet S-10 pickup that was traveling slowly on the shoulder.
OSP said that the impact of the crash sent both trucks off the roadway and onto the grass shoulder.
The driver of the S-10, identified as 67-year-old David Thaler of Lebanon, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Silverado was not injured in the crash. OSP told FOX 12 that they are investigating whether the driver will face charges.
During the crash investigation, one lane of I-5 northbound was closed for about six hours.
The Salem Fire Department, the Oregon Department of Transportation and Falck Ambulance Service assisted OSP at the scene.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
