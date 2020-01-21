Driver dies in crash with ambulance in Vancouver area; ambulance crew not seriously injured

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A driver died in a crash with an ambulance in the Vancouver area Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency crews responded to the 3600 block of Northeast 78th Street at around 2 p.m.
Investigators said the driver of a passenger vehicle collided with an AMR ambulance. The driver of the car was taken in another ambulance to the hospital, but was later pronounced dead, according to Clark County deputies.
Deputies said the ambulance crew sustained non-life-threatening injuries. AMR reported that both paramedics were taken to the hospital to be evaluated.
The ambulance was not transporting a patient at the time of the crash, according to deputies.
AMR reported the ambulance was struck by the oncoming driver.
Northeast 78th Street eastbound was closed at Northeast 25th Avenue and the westbound road was closed at St. Johns. The public was advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route during the investigation.
No further details were immediately released about the crash investigation.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
