PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A driver is dead after a fiery crash involving a semi-truck and trailer Wednesday night, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
The single-vehicle crash occurred on northbound Interstate 5 near the Southwest Barbur Boulevard exit around 8:45 p.m.
All northbound lanes were closed Wednesday night from Southwest Haines Street to Southwest Capitol Highway.
Crews extinguished a fire they say was sparked by the collision and advised traffic delays for drivers in the area. It’s not clear how many vehicles were involved.
No additional information was immediately available for release, including what might have caused the crash.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.