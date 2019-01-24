Driver dies in fiery crash near Buxton on Highway 26

NEAR BUXTON, OR (KPTV) - A deadly crash blocked traffic on Highway 26 near Buxton Thursday afternoon.
The fiery single-vehicle crash occurred at the west entrance to the Dennis Edward Tunnel just before 2 p.m., according to the Banks Fire District.
Firefighters extinguished the flames and say the driver died at the scene, despite the heroic efforts of passersby.
Fire officials say Good Samaritans, including an off-duty firefighter and an employee with a drain cleaning company, used fire extinguishers and a water pump to keep the fire under control.
Others used an ax to break the car's window and pull the driver out of the car. They provided CPR until firefighters arrived.
The road in the area was expected to be closed for several hours.
No word yet on what caused the crash.
Oregon State Police and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.
