Driver dies in head-on crash with commercial truck on Hwy 97 in Redmond

REDMOND, OR (KPTV) - A driver died after veering into the wrong lane of Highway 97 and crashing head-on with a commercial truck.
Emergency crews responded to Milepost 124 at the southern end of Redmond at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Investigators said a 73-year-old person from Prineville was driving a 2005 Chevy Malibu north on the highway when the driver crossed over into the oncoming lanes for unknown reasons and collided with a southbound truck.
The driver of the Malibu was pronounced dead at the scene. That driver’s name has not been released by police.
The 48-year-old man driving the truck for Bend Roof Truss was taken to the hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
Highway 97 was closed for more than three hours after the crash.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
