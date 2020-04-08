KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A California man died in a crash in southern Oregon after crossing into the wrong lane and colliding with an oncoming semi, according to Oregon State Police.
Emergency crews responded to Highway 97 near Milepost 259 in Klamath County at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Investigators said Austin Wills, 29, of Sacramento, California, was driving a Nissan Versa south when he drifted into the northbound lanes and hit a semi.
Wills died as a result of the crash.
The 75-year-old truck driver was not injured.
Highway 97 was closed for three hours after the crash.
